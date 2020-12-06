County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 17 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1838 confirmed cases; 269 probable cases

 255 active cases

 1838 released from isolation

 117 total hospitalizations

 11 current hospitalizations

 14 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 0-9 years of age

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 3 females between 20-29 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 2 females between 60-69 years of age

 3 females and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

 1 male between 80-89 years of age

 1 female between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this