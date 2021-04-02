Host Lions, Hy-Vee host 38th Easter Egg Hunt

The Maryville Pride Lions Club and Hy-Vee present the 38th annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 am, Saturday, April 3 at Donaldson Westside Park. Photos with the Easter Bunny start at 9:30 am.

There are four age groups: ages three and under, 10 to 10:10 am; ages four and five, 10:10 to 10:20 am; ages six and seven, 10:20 to 10:30 am; and age eight, 10:30 to 10:40 am.

In case of rain, the event will be held at the Maryville Community Center.

Graham Lions serve fish, chicken

The Graham Lions Club is hosting a dine-in and curbside fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7 pm, Saturday, April 3 at the Community Building, Graham. There will be catfish filets, chicken and mountain oysters served with fries for a cost of $12.

Clearmont Christians announce Easter services

The Clearmont Christian Church will have an 8 am, Easter breakfast followed by the 10:30 am worship service on Easter Sunday, April 4.