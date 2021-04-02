Four second graders from North Nodaway win reading awards. They are Braxton Dougherty, Kyle Davison, Kamden Reynolds and Montana Morrow. The students received a positive office referral called, “Caught Being Awesome!” Their teacher noticed that they were working together during reading class in an exemplary way and providing good leadership and modeling to their classmates. When students are caught being awesome, they receive a coupon from the East Caseys in Maryville for a free pizza slice. They also make a telephone call to someone they love and can brag about how awesome they are.