The West Nodaway Drama Club will present “Spy School” written by Don Zolodis at 7 pm, Saturday, April 10 in the high school gym. It’s 1961, and ordinary teenager Jane Doe is drafted by the CIA to become a super-secret secret agent. Her mission? Infiltrate an American high school to locate a Russian spy about to send classified space program information to the USSR. But it’s not easy being undercover, especially when your spy family consists of a femme fatale “mom,” a 40-year-old “younger brother,” and the most dashingly narcissistic “dad” ever. Add that to obnoxious fellow students, a blatantly sexist curriculum, and the horror that is prom, and you’ve got a mission that might be impossible.

The play is directed by Linda Babcock and Ashley Grossman. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5. Dinner theater tickets are sold out.