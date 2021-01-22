Hawk Road Flyers to meet

Hawk Road Flyers are scheduled to meet at 6:30 pm, Sunday, January 24 at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville. Dinner is planned, attendees are asked to bring a dessert or side dish.

Bible study group issues invitation

Remnant Bible Study meets at 6 pm on Sundays at 921 East Third Street, Maryville. For more information, call 660.541.5989.

Mobile food pantry to visit Skidmore

The fresh food mobile pantry sponsored by the Second Harvest Community Food Bank is open to the general public from 10 am to noon or while supplies last, Thursday, January 28 at the Wildcat City Park in Skidmore. There is a pick up limit of five families per vehicle.

The Ministry Center to host annual meeting

The annual meeting of The Ministry Center will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, January 31 at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.

Operating and service reports from 2020 will be presented to those attending. An election will be held to select board members to three-year terms. Rev. Kim Mitchell is the president of The Ministry Center Board.

All churches in Nodaway County have been notified of the meeting by mail. Each church is encouraged to have one appointed voting delegate present at the meeting. The meeting is open to all who wish to attend.