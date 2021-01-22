Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, in collaboration with Northwest Missouri State University and the Nodaway County Health Department, is offering a clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest campus.

The vaccination will be offered to local residents in alignment with “Phase 1B, Tier 1” and “Phase 1B, Tier 2” announced by Gov. Mike Parson and the state of Missouri. Individuals eligible to receive the vaccine now include first responders and people who are over the age of 65 or experience certain chronic conditions. Additional information about who is eligible to receive the vaccine is available at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/Phase1b/.

Residents should register to receive the vaccination on the Nodaway County Health Center’s Facebook page or by calling the Health Center at 660.562.2755. Individuals must have an appointment to receive the vaccine and will be instructed to arrive at the Hughes Fieldhouse at assigned times. People who have already registered with the Health Department will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Those who do receive an appointment are asked to be sure a wear a mask (face shields will not meet mask requirements) and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. There will be no charge for vaccinations at this event.

Initially, the clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Mosaic, Northwest and the Health Department anticipate offering the clinic on a weekly basis, based on the availability of vaccine, and will schedule as many individuals as possible so no vaccine is wasted.

Anyone with concerns about receiving the vaccine should seek advice from their doctor before registering.

Health experts maintain it is important to continue adhering to mitigation measures even after receiving the vaccine, including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing. Mitigation measures, in combination with the COVID-19 vaccination, are the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.

Additionally, individuals who receive the vaccine are still required to follow contact tracing and quarantine guidelines. Individuals identified as close contacts of a positive case for COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days, beginning with the most recent date of exposure.

For additional information about the vaccine and answers to frequently asked questions provided by Mosaic Life Care, visit https://www.mymlc.com/General/coronavirus-covid-19.