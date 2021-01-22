Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Walk seconded the motion. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/14/2021. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes from an Emergency Session dated 1/15/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from a citizen re: Vaccine Task Force, investment report, senior citizens Services fund distribution, email from Judge Roger Prokes regarding Nodaway County moving to Operating Phase 3

Walker gave an update of the visit on Saturday by the insurance adjuster, Ron Suhr. A call was put in to Mike McCray with MOPERM regarding the status of the jail building fire claim. A call was also taken from Dustin Zaugg of MOPERM to set up a time to meet to tour the jail for damages. ServPro was called to discuss the incident and set up a time to come in to view damages. Zaugg and a representative from ServPro will tour the jail building on Wednesday morning. A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to discuss codes and requirements on fire alarm system, sprinkler systems, video surveillance systems.

Patton and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to finalize budget requests and update any changes. Due to the fire at the jail, numbers were reviewed under sheriff and jail budgets to account for additional upcoming expenditures. Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock were in attendance to give input.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, discussed pay and the salary schedule in regards to the part-time employees, seasonal employees and reserve officers.

A resident of Hopkins Township stopped in to discuss Road #151. This road had already been inspected by the commission and a plan to add rip-rap will be implemented in an attempt to give more support to the road.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A discussion was held regarding turning open space on the third level into an additional room to house the computer and scanner used in archiving. The commission called Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting, for an estimate to get the process started. Smith toured the space with Walker. Carter provided the commission with quotes from J&S Cleaning on stripping and waxing the first level floors as well as buffing and deep cleaning of the other two floor levels.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 1/21/2021.