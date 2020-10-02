MHS Football to play in Odessa

The Maryville High School Spoofhound Football team will play Odessa at 7 pm, Friday, October 2 at Odessa. This game will replace the cancelled Benton game.

Maryville’s east end sponsors vendor fair

The Dog Town Fall Festival vendor fair will be held from 7:30 am to 2 pm, Saturday, October 3. Vendors will be located at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Title Town Farmers Market, 130 North Depot, and Blue Sign Vintiques, 1421 East First Street, all in Maryville.

Admission is free. The senior center will host a freewill donation taco bar.

1st Christian Church to bless animals

Rev. Craig Kirby-Grove will offer the second annual “Blessing of the Animals” at 1 pm, Saturday, October 3 in the west parking lot of the First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville.

“If you can get your pet here, a prayer will be lifted up,” Kirby-Grove said.

Parnell AL hosts pancake breakfast

The Parnell American Legion Post 528 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, October 4. The breakfast is a freewill donation.

Life Chain to be held in downtown Maryville

The pro-life National Life Chain will stretch along the east side of Main Street, from First to Sixth streets, Maryville, from 2 to 3 pm, Sunday, October 4. Individuals may pick up signs in front of the Nodaway County Courthouse. For more information, contact Lisa at 660.652.3799 or visit lifechain.org.