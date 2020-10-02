Troy Lee Landess, 52, Clarinda, IA, died Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was born March 15, 1968, in Maryville, to John A. Landess and Bonnie D. Diggs Landess. He graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1986. He received his semi-truck driving training in 1992, majored in criminal justice at Iowa Western through 1994, and received his licensed practical nursing degree in 2002.

In 1987, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Salsbury. They later divorced.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, October 3 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, with Reverend Tim Maxa officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday, October 2 at Ritchie Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Antioch Cemetery, Fillmore.

Memorials may be given in his name.

