County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 799 confirmed cases; 2 probable cases

 76 active cases

 715 released from isolation

 30 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 females between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 1 male between 50-59 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increasedrisk for this virus.