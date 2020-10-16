The Elmo United Methodist Church will hold the 71st Lord’s Acre Dinner and Auction with dinner starting at 11:30 am, Saturday, October 17. The menu will feature pulled pork, baked beans, salad, slaw and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults and children ages five to 12 are $5.

Outdoor seating is available if the weather permits. Auction is at 1 pm and the auctioneer is Michael Goff.

Maitland AL to serve breakfast

American Legion Post 256 will serve breakfast from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, Sunday, October 18 at the legion post in Maitland. The freewill donation meal will include biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes, eggs, coffee and juice.

Democrats are sharing campaign materials

The Nodaway County Democrats are spearheading the distribution of political campaign materials to area residents. Biden-Harris yard signs are still available. For more information, contact Nina Dewhirst at 660.582.8916.