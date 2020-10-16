The headquarters for the Nodaway County Republicans drew a crowd October 10 for the grand opening with several candidates, elected officials and other enthusiasts attending. Those dignitaries pictured include Sheriff Randy Strong, who is up for reelection, South District Commissioner Candidate Scott Walk, County Clerk Melinda Patton, Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson. Newly appointed Nodaway County Prosecutor Caleb Philiips was also in attendance. The headquarters located at 102 East Torrance, Maryville has regular hours of 11 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday. There are a variety of campaign items available.