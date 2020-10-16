Marsha Martin, Hopkins, brightens the holidays for area youngsters, with toy donations to Today’s Civic Women’s Toys for Tots of Nodaway County campaign. Martin received a $5 discount on each of her subscription renewals at the Nodaway News Leader.

The NNL will accept toys and monetary donations through Monday, November 30. Other businesses participating are Ace Hardware, Bank Midwest, all three Casey’s locations, Citizens Bank, Dollar General, El Maguey, Hy-Vee Kitchen, Hy-Vee Gas, Maryville Forum, Meyer Auto, Nodaway Valley Bank, Rogers Pharmacy, Nodaway County Senior Center and Wells Bank.

For more information on donating to Toys for Tots, contact Catrina Pelton at 660.973.8402. To be considered for toys, apply now by contacting Sharayaha King, Community Services, at 660.582.3113.