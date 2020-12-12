Benefit to be held for Goff

A benefit will be held for Sharla Goff beginning at 5 pm, Saturday, December 12 at the American Legion, Burlington Jct.

There will be a freewill donation chili and soup supper from 5 to 7 pm. The silent and live auction will be from 7 to 8 pm. Music and dancing will follow until 10 pm. If Goff feels up to it, she may sing a song.

Goff was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in October 2019. Her health has recently declined.

Monetary donations can be made to the Sharla Goff Benefit for Celebration of Life fund at the Citizens Bank and Trust. All proceeds from the benefit will go to her celebration of life expenses.

Elmo to have fish fry

There will be a fish fry from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, December 12 at the community building in Elmo. There will be indoor seating and carryout is available. Social distancing is recommended.

The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and a drink. Adults are $9 and children 12 and under are $5. Money raised goes to community service projects.

4th District AL to gather in BJ

The Fourth District American Legion meeting will be 1:30 pm, Sunday, December 13 at the Rolla Dicks Post 315, Burlington Jct.

A meal will be served at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting the Nodaway County Oratorical Contest will be held. If there are no contestants, an alternate program will be “Elements of the Emblem.”

Fresh Mobile Pantry comes to Maryville

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s Fresh Mobile Pantry will be from 10 am until noon, or while supplies last, Tuesday, December 15 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

This is open to the general public. There are no income guidelines. Pick-up is limited to five families per vehicle.