The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees met, April 17, and swore-in three board members, Bridget Kenny, Chris Turpin and Jayne Vest.

Board members Charlotte Knorr and Debra Hull are retiring after their service on the board. Knorr has served on the board for 16 years, not all continuous. She has worked as an employee and volunteer at the health center.

Board officer elections were held. President Marlin Kinman, Vice President Turpin, Secretary Vest and Treasurer Kenny were elected. The signatures for the Health Center Board bank accounts at Nodaway Valley Bank and Bank Midwest need to be changed to reflect the new board members and changes in office.

With the change of banks and the health board putting reserve funds into CDs, the health center has seen an increase in earned interest.

The board approved putting $100,000 in each of a nine month CD at 4.9 percent; 15 month at 4.69 percent and 27 months at 4.25 percent.

In March, there were 54 cases of COVID, 99 cases of influenza A and 117 cases of influenza B.

The health center took back the Nodaway County Health page in January. A Northwest student is helping to train employees on how to run the webpage.

“Flu levels continued declining throughout Missouri and are low,” Administrator Tom Patterson said. “The time of year designated ‘flu’ season ‘officially’ ends in May here in the US. COVID levels remain low. COVID vaccine booster guidance was updated to recommend additional booster for 65 and older. It is the same vaccine as last fall, only the recommendation is new.”

The generator funding was approved by the ELC ED contract staff. G5 Contracting is expecting the installation to be completed by Friday, November 1.

“Coincidently we had a power outage this week on Tuesday, (April 9),” Patterson said. “It lasted just over an hour, I believe. At about the hour mark, we loaded vaccines for transport to the hospital but the electric came on when we were driving into the parking lot. We were without internet for a while afterward and phone service was down all day.”

Kenny wanted to add to the May agenda, “board member liability insurance” topic. Patterson will get clarification before the meeting about the $2 million liability insurance policy the health center carries.