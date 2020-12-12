Maryville’s Countryside Christian Church (CCC) faithful did not let the Grinch cancel their Christmas Parade, and Santa showed up to be a part of the Christmas Caravan of Hope! The CCC family organized a Christmas caravan around town so they could spread Christmas cheer. They passed by the assisted living facilities, the hospital, the university, through neighborhoods, and took a cruise down Main Street. Participants were creative in bringing hope to others. Smiles were brought to faces as the caravaners wished them a Merry Christmas while jamming out to Christmas tunes. Spreading joy and hope in the difficult situations of today was the challenge and it was accomplished. They hope to be able to have the caravan be a new CCC tradition.