Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1882 confirmed cases; 284 probable cases

 181 active cases

 1968 released from isolation

 132 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 17 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 1 male between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.