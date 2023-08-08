United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, is celebrating a significant achievement by providing service to its 30,000th subscriber.

Over the past decade, United Fiber has provided world-class fiber broadband services to Northwest Missouri. During this period, United secured nearly $60 million in funding from state and federal programs. This investment has allowed United Fiber to expand high-speed internet access to remote and rural markets across 12 counties in the region, including Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth in Northwest Missouri. Moreover, United Fiber independently funded the expansion of fiber broadband to over 45 communities within these counties.

Darren Farnan, chief operating officer of United Fiber, emphasized the commitment to investing in Northwest Missouri.

“For over a decade, United Fiber has focused on providing Northwest Missouri with local, long-term fiber investments,” he said. “The fact we have grown to over 30,000 subscribers is a testament to how critical a quality broadband connection is in our information-based world.”

United Fiber’s relentless focus on innovation and customer service has been pivotal in establishing a strong presence in the market. United has built over 3,700 miles of fiber throughout Northwest Missouri and continues to expand rapidly.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Bagley highlights the distinguishing factor that sets United Fiber apart from other internet providers, their exceptional local customer service.

“Our advantage over other providers stems from our long-standing presence in the community through United Electric Cooperative, which has served our local communities for over 85 years. Over the years, we have made significant investments in the local communities in Northwest Missouri, and our commitment remains unwavering,” said Bagley.

United Fiber remains committed to extending its fiber network further, ensuring that Northwest Missouri remains competitive in crucial areas such as education, health care, business attraction and overall quality of life.

“United’s mission, ‘Enhancing the rural way of life through United,’ reflects our core values. We live out this mission daily, ensuring the best possible experience for our members and customers,” said Bagley.