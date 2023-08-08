The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments over the month of July.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 10

Criticals: There were some dirty can openers.

Non-criticals: Some boxes on the floor; corrected on site (COS). Some of the bench seats are worn and torn, not easily cleanable. There are some bad gaskets on fridge and walk-in cooler doors. A scoop handle in pizza prep table food, COS.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First St, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: The Superior fridge was not maintaining food at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: The wooden shelving is not sealed or painted.

Goff Grocery, 119 West Main, Burlington Jct, low priority

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 19

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Kool Katz, 811 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 19

Criticals: Backflow device needs annual inspection, and there was an unlabeled spray bottle.

Non-criticals: There were several boxes of cups on the floor, and no signage on public restroom handsink. The spring on the restroom door is also broke.

Jimmy Johns, 1005 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was an ice scoop stored on top on ice maker machine, but needs to be stored in clean container or tray. The handle for the scoop for the soda bin was in ice as well. Both of the restroom doors drag, and won’t fully close on their own.

McDonald’s, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The floor under the grills and fryers has grease and grime buildup. There are also a few broken floor tiles.

Finish Line, 620 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The ice bagged on site is not labeled with store name and address. The reach-in cooler door by the beer cave door is not fully shutting. Some of the bathroom ceiling tiles are stained, and the lights in the back storeroom are unshielded.

William Coys, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The back handsink had no paper towels, COS. The wiping clothes are not being stored in sanitizer solution. There is some excessive grease under the fryers, and an ice scoop was stored on a window ledge, COS.

Mozingo Recreation and Golf, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was a box of lids on the floor in the back room, and a box of trays on a wet towel. There were also no paper towels at the handsink. No thermometers could be located in the fridge, or a probe type for a cook to use. The top inside of the ice bin of ice maker is mildewed.