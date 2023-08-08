The 2023 Hopkins Picnic, August 17 – 19, will feature the annual quilt show at the Hopkins Community Building.

The categories for the show are machine quilted, hand quilted, embroidered, appliqued, tied, baby, wall hangings also table toppers, runners, throws and other smaller items. Antique or heirloom quilts will be shown but not judged.

The 2022 show had over 110 items.

There will also be divisions for 4-H and youth, who are 16 years old or younger, knitting and crocheting, handiwork and crafts and flower arrangements.

Entries will be accepted between 2 and 7 pm, Wednesday, August 16 and between 8 and 10 am, Thursday, August 17. There will be a $30 cash prize for the Best of Show and in each category: first, $20; second, $10; third, $5.

This year’s featured display will be “Things Grandma Used to Do” featuring all sorts of handiwork. Past spotlight displays have been tatting, old sewing memorabilia, a handkerchief collection and a thimble collection.

The public will be allowed to view from 6 to 10 pm each night of the picnic.

All displayed items should be picked up after 9 pm, Saturday, August 19 or 1 to 2 pm, Sunday, August 20.