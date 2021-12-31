United Electric Cooperative is preparing for high energy usage this weekend with the impending subzero temperatures.

UEC is asking its members to conserve as much energy as possible on the evening of Saturday, January 1, until late Sunday afternoon, January 2.

Conserving energy during these times reduces the possibility of interruptions and reduces their overall peak and cost from their power supplier.

“Our power supplier does not foresee any reliability issues at this time, but our dedicated linemen will be ready to answer the call if any local disruptions occur,” CEO Jim Bagley said.

If members have any questions on conserving energy, please call 800.748.1488 or email contact @ueci.coop.