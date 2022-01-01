Jefferson Elementary Principal Caden Farnan gives the elementary students a monthly challenge and December’s was compassion. The students were challenged to collect non-perishable food items to donate to the Stanberry Ministry Center.

All of the elementary students gathered to show off the 411 pounds of food they collected. The students also took part in the Books and Bears collection at Jefferson and the 4-H collection of hats and gloves which will be donated to the North Star Advocacy Center.