A pavement patching, asphalt over lay and guardrail replacement project is expected to begin Wednesday, June 7, in Nodaway and Gentry counties. The Missouri Department of Transportation, working with Herzog Contracting Corp., will complete the project on U.S. Route 136/Missouri Route 46 in Nodaway and Gentry counties.

The project is expected to begin on Monday, June 12 at Route 169 in Stanberry and end at Route J (Nodaway County). Once work is completed on that segment, crews will begin work from Icon Road, and end east of the 102 River in Maryville. During construction, motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by flaggers. A pilot car also will be present. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for all project work zones.

The tentative completion for this project is mid-August.

