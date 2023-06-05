Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/23/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to MTE.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Delbert’s Garage for repair on vehicle.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Maryville City Manager in regard to municipal court, vehicle sales tax, motor fuel tax report.

A call was made to Jason Stoll, Washington Township trustee in regard to Road #999.

Randa Doty gave an Extension Council program update.

Letter reviewed for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been earmarked. Also, present Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Brad Schreck and Ky Hill from Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) presented information on the stream bank stabilization. Walker and Walk along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, Schreck and Hill looked at Bridges #011 and #009 Atchison Township, #251 and #250 Union Township, #424 and #439 in Jackson Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, followed up with commission on their decision regarding bridges. No decision was made.

Returned a call to Polk Township resident on Road #486.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/30/2023.