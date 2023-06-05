Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26 announced the up coming supper rides or “Eat ‘n Rides” and Saturday rides for June.

The “Eat ‘n Rides” are open to all motorcyclists and begin with kickstands up at 6 pm, Tuesdays from Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville. June 6, Primrose Restaurant, Corning, IA; June 13, Toad Hollar, Mound City; June 20, Old Time Cafe, Allendale; and June 27, Goat Grub and Pub, Oregon.

Saturday rides also start at Break Time and are June 3, St. Joseph Mustangs Baseball game, June 10, Whiskey Springs, Hamburg, IA; and June 24, Freedom Rock Tour, 10 am start time.