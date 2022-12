The first ever Maryville Turkey Trot took off, Thanksgiving morning, November 24, from the archway over Fourth Street to run/walk 2.9 miles. The idea of the Downtown Maryville committee, the trot went through the university to 16th Street and back. Turnout was good for the run with 133 people.

Bradley Deering took first place in men’s with 16.47 and Mallory Eiberger took first place in women’s with 21.48. Both went home with a five pound apple pies from HyVee.