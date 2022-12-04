University of Missouri Extension will host free farm tax workshops in December to update farmers and ranchers on farm and individual tax filings.

MU Extension Agriculture Business Specialist Mary Sobba said farmers can attend via Zoom or in person at locations throughout the state. Attendees can attend in person 6:15 to 8:30 pm, Tuesday, December 6 session, at the Buchanan County Extension office located at 4125 Mitchell Ave., St. Joseph. Register for the free workshop at least two days before the session. Class size is limited for in-person classes.

Others can sign up at extension.missouri.edu/events/ farm-tax-workshop-dec.-6 or call the Buchanan County Extension office at 816.279.1691 for assistance in registering.

Topics include farm income averaging, bonus versus Section 179 depreciation, income leveling techniques, charitable contributions, weather-related sales of livestock, health savings accounts, like-kind exchanges.