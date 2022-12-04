Makers Monday, November 28, brought crowds of holiday shoppers and families to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere. Duncan Carriages of Savannah took happy Maryville families around the square in its lighted wagon.

The Nodaway Chorale delighted its audience with Christmas songs on the west side of the Nodaway County Courthouse. The next chorale performance was at the Skidmore Christmas lighting ceremony with carols, Saturday, December 3. The Nodaway Chorale Holiday Concert with special guest performers being the Maryville High School Spectrum will be at 4 pm, Sunday, December 11 at the MHS Schneider Performing Arts Center.