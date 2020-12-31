Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 11 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 2021 confirmed cases; 318 probable cases

 86 active cases

 2234 released from isolation

 149 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 19 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 0-9 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.