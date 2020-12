Nodaway-Holt SKIP Parent’s committee gifted every elementary student PreSchool through 6th grade a t-shirt the day before school got out for break since they were unable to do their annual movie trip. Other activities included: a photo booth, Bingo, Christmas caroling, Santa Shop with third graders Genieve James and Blayke Patterson, above photo, games, Christmas cookie decorating, laser tag, movies w/popcorn, and classroom parties.