Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/22/2020. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: inventory transfer/disposal form.

Accounts payable: #77762-77778

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2021 public defender’s office rent notification and contract and letter from Missouri Dept. of Conservation re: payments in-lieu-taxes (PILT)

A call was put in to Cathy Tourville, sales administrator, Norris Quarries regarding invoices for Grant Township. Tourville explained that the county had met and paid their portion of the CART rock and any additional tickets are the responsibility of the township. Calls were also placed to Jim Farnan, trustee of Grant Township, and Cronk Hauling to discuss further.

Dee O’Riley, public administrator-elect, stopped in to speak with the commission regarding her office setup and budgetary request items.

A call was made to KONE to discuss pricing a new Administration Center elevator phone. KONE declined to provide pricing. The commission reviewed the quote again from MEI Elevator Services and approved the purchase and install of the phone. Andy Abbott, MTE, met with the commission to give a tutorial on the camera system.

The commission reviewed applications from Nodaway County Fire Districts for CARES Act funds. Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer, was on hand to answer questions.

A letter was received regarding board appointments. Walker will take the seat being vacated by Stiens upon retirement. A second open seat will be discussed for potential appointments.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in regarding issuing addendums to the bids for bridges. Originally, six bridges were put out to bid. Due to pricing, it was recommended that two bridges be bid utilizing the original January 5 bid opening date. Bridges #727 and #988 will be the two bridges the county will accept bids for. Macias sent Addendum No. 1 via email for approval.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 12/31/2020.