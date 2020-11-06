With 76.73 percent of the registered voters casting their General Election ballots on November 3, the Republican Party saw wins in every national, state and county race.

President Donald Trump won the Nodaway County electorate 69.42 percent, while Governor Mike Parson carried 70.09 percent of the ballots. Locally, the county contested races were closer however the Republican ticket saw victories for sheriff, public administrator and south district county commissioner.

The two amendments saw a mixed vote with Amendment 1 failing with the no vote receiving 4,817 votes over the yes vote of 4,670. Amendment 3 received the majority 62.58 percent in the yes column.