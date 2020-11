Randy E. Riley, 62, Albany, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the TLC Care Center.

He was born September 8, 1958, in Maryville, to Merrill D. and Retha M. Johnson Riley.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, November 5 at the Gaynor Cemetery, Gaynor. There will be no visitation held.

