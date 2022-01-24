Trudy Wolbert, 80, Maryville, died Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She was born on August 27, 1941, in Eger, Germany.

She came to the United States from Germany in 1962. In 1963, she married Karl Wolbert, also from Germany. In the early years, she worked at Conception Abbey, then later for her husband at Swede Redi-Mix.

She was cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be held at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church at 11 am, Saturday, January 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville.

