Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/11/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: none

Approved: invoice to Coenen Enterprises, Inc.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food in February 2022; to 911 Custom for equipment; to Northwest Equipment Rental Auto & Tire for equipment repairs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: quote from Continental Fire Sprinkler Co. for jail sprinklers

Jeanette Schieber called into the commission to see if the county has copies of the original paperwork establishing Senate Bill 40 as a not-for-profit. A letter was drafted, signed and emailed back to Schieber.

Spoke with Ann Martin, Today’s Civic Women, regarding the 2022 Toys for Tots date and the use of the county building as the distribution site in the main level conference room.

A call was put in to Maryam Randolph with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation regarding a form she had sent the county dealing with personal property assessments. After discussion, the form is no longer needed.

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel, along with Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, met to discuss the transition process of municipal court from the City of Maryville to the state court system. McDanel mentioned they had challenges continuing to operate the municipal court, following Senate Bill 5 and 572 and they hoped for a natural transition to the state court system. The city has had discussions with both Judge Doug Thomson when he was in office and more recently with Judge Robert Rice about a partnership on the cost of an additional clerk until the state is able to conduct their clerical weighted workload study to give additional hours/funding for a clerk. The city has offered to pay up to 20 hours with the county picking up additional hours plus any benefits to the new apprentice clerk until the state kicks in. Wages for a bailiff have not been a part of any discussion. The group further discussed the timeframe of the study the State would conduct, the cost to the county and any concerns Wilson might have. McDanel recommends getting numbers together and to have Judge Rice present for a future meeting.

When discussing fees, it was stated that court costs stay with the circuit court or state, the county gets 20 percent of the clerk fee, $3 per, and all the fines go back to the city of maryville. Wilson plans to get some more numbers pulled together to present to the commissioners. McDanel recommended the commission consider utilizing American Recovery Act Plan (ARPA) funds to pay the apprentice clerk’s and bailiff wages. The group discussed a contract between the county and the city on the partnership of wages for the apprentice clerk.

Wilson asked McDanel what fees are included in a city ticket. Wilson asked if they would consider adding domestic violence, law enforcement training surcharge and inmate security to the tickets. McDanel asked for more information to present to the city council for consideration.

Currently, the last city court date is set for February 15, 2022 with the city of Maryville taking payments through March 23, the state will begin to take payments on April 1 and April 20, 2022 is the first law date scheduled for the state to hold municipal court.

The commissioners plan to continue to discuss this during FY2022 budget work sessions and will let Wilson know of their decision. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Kathy Rice, Nodaway News Leader.

Walker spoke with Tammy Carter, human resources director, about the last time the Courthouse elevator had been reset as it needed to be done today.

A resident of Nodaway Township discussed the brush law with the commission.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, worked on the FY2022 Budget. A document sent by Hutchinson and Company Insurance was reviewed and discussed by the commission. Contact was made with Andy Abbott, MTE for a view from the IT side of things. Abbott was able to describe what is in place for security but also recommended some updated cyber security training for county employees. Burns suggested an email be sent to the Missouri Association of Counties that would be distributed to all counties to get more information on what other counties have done for cyber security. The discussion has been tabled for a later session.

Abbott presented the commission with a quote on connecting fiber from the administration center to the Courthouse. The commission reviewed the quote and discussed it with Abbott. It was also discussed whether this would qualify under the ARPA funds. Walk made a motion to run a 24-strand fiber from the administration center to the Courthouse as presented with the estimated final price of $5,911.36 through the ARPA funds. All were in favor. A requisition will be completed for Thursday’s session for approval.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, continued work on the FY2022 budget. The household hazardous waste grant was discussed at length. The current grant cycle will end after the May 2022 drop off date. The commission agreed they were not going to continue with another grant. Contact with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments will be made when the budget work process has been completed.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, worked on the FY2022 budget. Special sessions for 8 am to noon, Friday, January 21 and from 8 am to noon, Monday, January 24 have been set aside if needed to finalize budget discussions.

As discussed at the January 11, commissioner’s meeting, the use of ARPA funds for COVID related sick leave will no longer be paid through ARPA funds effective January 16. Carter presented a letter for the commission to sign and send out to all officeholders. This was emailed out and the original will be posted on the employee bulletin board located by the east exit doors on the lower level.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/20/2022.