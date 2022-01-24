Cody Lee Stiens, 34, Maricopa, AZ, and formerly of Maryville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home in Maricopa.

He was born to Kevin J. and Lori Anne Godsey Stiens on September 15, 1987, in Maryville.

He attended St. Gregory’s Elementary School and then graduated from Maryville High School in 2006.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 am, Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 pm on Sunday, January 23 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a memorial scholarship fund in Cody’s name to deserving technical school students.

