George Leonard Gille, PhD, 78, Maryville, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born June 20, 1942, in Indianapolis, IN, to George M. and Ruth Crawford Gille. He received his BS degree in chemistry, his master’s in agricultural chemistry, and later his PhD in agronomy, all from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

On August 22, 1964, he married Susan V. Cason.

Dr. Gille moved to Maryville in 1970, and he was a professor of agronomy at Northwest Missouri State University for 33 years; from 1970 to 2003.

He was recognized for his work with many awards: In 1984, he received the Mace Award from NWMSU; in 1985, the Master Achievement Citation for excellence in research and computer programming. In 1986, the Silver Medal for Professor of the Year, and also a proclamation from the Missouri State Senate for his work. He had published work in Microcomputer Programming, and Successful Farming.

He was active, and was a board member of Maryville Optimist Club, and had done the club’s Essay contest for over 10 years. He was a member and elder at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Gille, of the home; son, George B. and Heather Gille, Grain Valley; grandchildren, Coen, Mia, and Jasper; sister, Cindi and Mark Gille-Rowley, Fenton; and a nephew.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Monday, October 5 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 pm, Sunday, October 4 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

