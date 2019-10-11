Today’s Civic Women (TCW) announced the beginning of the 35th Annual Toys for Tots of Nodaway County campaign.

Toys For Tots of Nodaway County is one of TCW’s main service projects. The goal of the program is to ensure that children ages newborn to 12 years old have something under the Christmas tree. In 2018, TCW provided toys to 197 children in over 90 families. Each child receives toys as well as one book.

To give individuals more incentive to donate, TCW is pairing with the Nodaway News Leader, which is offering $5 off newspaper subscriptions with a toy donation. The discounted subscription offer will last until December 1 and toys may be dropped off at the NNL to receive the subscription discount.

Individuals and organizations can help the cause by making monetary donations, donating new toys, hosting fundraisers or sponsoring a toy drive.

Barrels to collect toys and donation jars will be in stores until December 1. The toys are then sorted and distributed to the families during the second week of December.

The donation locations are Westlake Ace Hardware, Bank Midwest, all three Casey’s locations, Citizens Bank and Trust, both Dollar General locations, Harvest Blessings, Maryville Forum, Meyer Auto Center, Nodaway News Leader, both Nodaway Valley Bank locations, Nodaway County Senior Center, Walgreens and Wells Bank.

If families would like to be considered as recipients, they can contact Community Services, 1212 South Main Street, Suite B, Maryville, or call 660.582.3113. Only approved applicants will receive Toys for Tots.

All donations are 100 percent tax deductible and may be sent to: Toys for Tots of Nodaway County, PO Box 104, Maryville, MO 64468.

For more information about the Toys for Tots of Nodaway County program, contact Terri Dawson at 660.254.0941.