The school board at Jefferson C-123 met September 18 to address agenda items.

Authorized the surplus property list that included technology material for salvage.

Approved the policy updates as recommended.

Renewed the paperless board meeting website through Web School Tools for five years at a cost of $2,500.

Reports

Tyler Pedersen told of news from his physical education classes.

High School Principal Charley Burch gave the attendance numbers and activities students are involved in.

Elementary Principal Tim Jermain presented attendance numbers and then gave his superintendent’s report that included a recent food service inspection, the approval of the tax levy, an update on the HVAC system issues in the new gym and the staff Christmas party being December 14.

The board went into closed session for the topic of student records.