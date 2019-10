Arthur A. Wilson, 82, Lee’s Summit, formerly of Lenexa, KS, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Farewell services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, October 12 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, October 11 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

