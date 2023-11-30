The Maryville Tourism Committee was told at the November 15 meeting that the subscription rate for STR, which is digital information gathering, had increased from $3,000 annually to $6,540.

Director DeAnn Davison was told the reason for the jump was because the tourism committee is part of a government entity, the City of Maryville, and didn’t qualify for the lower rate. The committee decided not to pursue it at this time.

The first report was presented by Alpha Media which was recently subscribed to. The “Alpha Insights” for the period from September 22 to October 31 showed there were 85,000 total impressions on the digital campaign with 299 website visits. People from Macon, Kirksville, Queen City, Bevier, Excello, Unionville in Missouri and Ottumwa, Fairfield, Centerville, Chariton, Mount Ayr and Sewal in Iowa were the most engaged in the website.

For fiscal year 2023, the transient guest tax and tourism fees brought in more revenues than had been anticipated. The total was $258,332.56 which is the highest in the four year period from 2020.

The Tourism Committee approved meeting on Wednesdays: January 10, March 13, May 15, July 10, August 14, September 11 and November 13 in 2024. Additional meetings may be called.

The Requests for Qualifications for strategic planning and website development have been received. There were 20 for strategic planning and 10 for website development. Davison set up sub-committees to review the qualifications. Stephanie Yount and Greg Hanson will be on the strategic planning sub-committee. Jordyn Greenhaw and Jeff Stubblefield will be on the website.

Davison is working with NCED, the chamber, Downtown Maryville and other entities to identify ways to gather and communicate events going on throughout the county each year,