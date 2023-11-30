Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/21/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Temporary liquor license to Backyard Vine and Wine.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Amazon for equipment; sheriff to Derby Industries for prisoner supplies; collector to Maryville Chamber for Chamber Bucks; to Pitney Bowes for postage.

The commission reviewed the following information: Extension Council Expense Revised Expense Reports for August and September 2023; sheriff’s report for October 2023; Northwest Newsflash from NWMO Regional Council of Governments; Joint 911 Expense Reports for October 2023.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity. Engle discussed pricing he is seeking on a new vehicle.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented an invoice from The Elks Lodge 760 and a request for a match to the City of Guilford with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The commission approved $16,367.50 to the Elks Lodge 760. More information is needed from the City of Guilford to process the match.

The Supplemental Actuarial Valuation report was received and reviewed concerning Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS). Discussion ensued for the L-6 Plan. Burns made a motion to proceed with LAGERS Retirement Plan L-6 as presented to be effective as soon as feasible based on Actuarial Valuation outlined. The motion passed The report is available to the public in accordance with Section 105.675 RSMo for 45 calendar days.

Sheriff’s Department’s Major Scott Wedlock discussed generator issues and the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant status.

A call was put in to Coenen Electric and 3E regarding the generators.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding the court case in Mercer County regarding 57.317 RSMo and a letter received by the Missouri Sheriffs’ Retirement System (MSRS) dated November 21, 2023. The letter from MSRS was forwarded on to Schraeder. Also inquired about an ordinance wording for adopting a change in LAGERS.

The commission, along with Engle and several from the road and bridge crew hung the wreath on the outside of the Courthouse.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/30/2023.