Judith Elaine Howard Strough, 63, Wessington Springs, SD, died Monday, November 27, 2023, at Avera Weskota Hospital, Wessington Springs.

She was born March 17, 1960, in Clarinda, IA, to Harley “Junior” Howard and Harriett Elaine Sunderman Howard. She grew up in Northwest Missouri attending West Nodaway High School.

In 2002, she married Danie Strough in Burlington Jct.

Mrs. Strough was a homemaker and farmwife.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wolsey, SD.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, December 1 at St. John’s Lutheran Church,Wolsey. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday afternoon.

