The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is known for many programs and events, however, one of our longest-running programs is little known to the public, as it focuses on our new citizens.

The New Resident Program is in place to connect new members of the Nodaway County community to the businesses and resources our area has to offer; think of it as a modern-day Welcome Wagon. And the New Resident Program would be nothing if it wasn’t for the more than two decades of work done by Sandi Von Behren.

Sandi and her family relocated to Maryville in 1989, she joined the Chamber family in 1998 as the director of the New Resident Program, then known as the Welcome Wagon. As the years passed, Von Behren expanded the New Resident Program, welcomed countless families to our community and truly changed the relationship our Chamber of Commerce has with businesses and the citizens of Nodaway County.

“We have been so fortunate to have Sandi as a member of our team for 22 years. She has been an asset to the Chamber in both compassion and institutional knowledge for her tenure. I have personally learned so much from speaking with her about our organization and community’s history.” Lily White, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Chamber staff, and the many Chamber members want to thank Von Behren and her family for their love and support through the last 22 years.

Memories and well wishes may be sent to the Chamber office at 408 N. Market, Maryville, MO 64468, and they will be passed on to Von Behren.