Frederick Anthony “Tony” Schieber, 87, died Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

He was born June 20, 1936, near Conception, to Paul and Magdalene Schieber. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Conception. He was drafted into the Army at the age of 22. He returned to attend Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, to study accounting.

In 1963, he married Cleanne Sue Ferguson. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Schieber grew up farming in Northwest Missouri and purchased a farm in Clyde in 1982. In 1965 he joined McGladrey, Hansen, Dunn and Company, now RSM McGladery in Iowa City. He retired from RSM McGladery in 1996.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. He was a member of The Kiwanis Club of Iowa City for over 50 years, and held various offices in this club. He also served on the boards of many not-for-profit entities, including Hospice of Iowa City, Youth Homes and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa. He was active with the Regina Boosters for many years, where he acted as treasurer.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, Thursday, November 30 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City with visitation held prior to the Mass from 12:30 to 2 pm. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, December 2 at 10:30 am at St. Columba Catholic Church in Conception Jct, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Iowa City or Iowa City Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lensingfuneral.com.