Clarence R. “Bob” Bagby, 92, Sunrise Beach, died Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at St Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City.

He was born September 9, 1931, in Maryville, to Elmer C. and Bertha Merrigan Bagby.

He attended St. Patrick’s School, Horace Mann and graduated from Maryville High School, Maryville. He was a graduate of Wichita State University.

On December 28, 1953, he married Catherine “Kitty“ Clothier Bagby of Lincoln, NE.

Mr. Bagby served in the US Air Force. In June of 1961, he and his brother took over the family business, Bagby Motors in Maryville. The Bagby brothers proudly owned and operated the business until 2001. Mr. Bagby retired from Bagby Motors in 1996 and moved to Sunrise Beach where worked part time at Lowes.

He attended Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Ozarks, and formerly attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. He was a director of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association, a member of Knights of Columbus, Elks, Lions, American Legion, the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Maryville Planning and Zoning Board and the Maryville Country Club.

Mr. Bagby’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, December 2 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville. There will be a parish and family Rosary at the Church on Saturday starting at 9:30 am, and the visitation will follow until service time. Buried will be at a later date in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Lincoln, NE.

Memorials are suggested to help with new priest’s educational costs, c/o Conception Abbey, 37174 State Hwy VV, Conception, MO 64433.

