John Merril Carmichael, 93, Maryville, died Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born July 24, 1930, in Pickering, to John Jack and Pearl Damgar Carmichael. He graduated from Pickering High School.

On May 28, 1952, he married Donna Mae Hanna on her father’s farm.

Mr. Carmichael joined the US Army in 1952, and served in New York and Philadelphia. He had worked in production for many years at Energizer in Maryville.

He was a former member of the Pickering United Methodist Church, a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club, Maryville.

Services were Wednesday, November 29 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial, with full military rites, was at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Three Rivers Hospice, 3901 Beck Rd, Suite C, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

