Tom Townsend, 94, Maryville died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home.

Services are pending at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Cremetory, St. Joseph.

Ann Jalynn Clark, 76, Maryville, passed from this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home in Maryville.

She was born to Douglas L. and Betty Jo Lockett Duncan in Fort Madison, IA, on November 7, 1944. She graduated from Fort Madison High School, and studied music at Western Illinois University, Macomb, IL.

On June 25, 1966, Ann was united in marriage to James Francis Clark in Fort Madison, IA. They resided in several communities throughout their marriage and moved to Maryville in 1992.

Mrs Clark’s Celebration of Life service is Sunday, June 27, at 3:00 pm at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville with visitation to follow.

Visit caringbridge.org/visit/ annjclark for more information.

Memorials are suggested to RiverSong Chorus Butterfly Fund, St. Joseph, 816.866.0271, or to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.