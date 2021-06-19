Emma Mae Pruitt, Nichols, IA, left this earth on Sunday, January 24, 2021, after a battle with various physical illnesses.

Emma Mae was surrounded to the end by her loving family as she proceeded to her new home with God.

A private interment was held January 30, 2021 at Lamar Cemetery near Elmo. A memorial service for Emma Mae is being planned from 3 to 4 pm, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Pickering Community Center.

Family will be available at the Community Center for visitation from 2 to 3 pm and 4 to 5 pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

Those wanting to remember Emma Mae’s passion for helping young Christian ladies may contribute to “God’s Girls Fund” at Muscatine Church of Christ, 3603 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA 52761.

Online memorials may be made at wittichfuneralhome.com.