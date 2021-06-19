Jim Ray died Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was born August 25, 1947, to James W. and Harriet Ray. He received a masters degree in counseling from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Ray became the director of the Family Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau, where he helped set record levels of recovery.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Friday, June 18 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Flowers and donations may be sent to Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorials can be made to FCC Behavioral Health, 925 State Highway VV, Kennett, MO. 63857.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.